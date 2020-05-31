Save up to 30% on pearl jewelry in Amazon’s 1-day sale starting at $34

- May. 31st 2020 10:59 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Pearl Source (99% positive all-time feedback from 7,100+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its pearl jewelry with prices starting at $34 shipped. Whether you’re looking to check an upcoming gift off the list or want to treat that special someone in your life with a surprise, today’s sale has quite a few styles to consider. One highlight is on the 14K Gold Pearl Earrings at $41.30. Down from $59, today’s offer saves you $18 and marks a new all-time low. These freshwater pearls are paired with a 14K white-gold for an elegant look that’ll go with a variety of outfits. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, much like everything else in the sale. Head below for more.

If earrings aren’t you or your significant other’s style, today’s sale has some other options to consider including necklaces and more. Shop the rest of the deals right here. Then be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more discounts.

14K Gold Pearl Earrings features:

Lustrous pair of 10.0mm diameter round White Freshwater cultured pearls. Can be worn on any occasion, whether formal evening event or everyday casual. Handpicked, real pearls with thick and iridescent nacre. Mountings are hypoallergenic for sensitive ears and stamped 14 Karat Gold with rhodium polish lightweight secure push back studded for pierced ears.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service.
