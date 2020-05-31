Amazon takes up to 27% off women’s genuine leather bags starting at $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 27% off a selection of women’s genuine leather bags with prices starting at $60. Everything in the sale ships for free. One highlight is on the S-ZONE Shoulder Tote Bag for $62.99 in two styles. Down from its $82 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks a new all-time. Comprised of genuine leather, this bag sports a removable canvas pouch on the inside for storing essentials as well as a foam-padded cushion along the bottom. It also comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from 225 customers, much like the other bags in today’s sale. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop all of the other options from today’s leather bag sale at Amazon. With up to 27% in savings to be had, now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe with a new addition to your everyday style. Find all of the deals right here.

S-ZONE Shoulder Tote Bag features:

The distinguishing feature of crazy horse leather is that leather surface have disorderly scratches, wrinkles and scars, that present the style of retro and wildness. And the leather surface is also easily got scratches by sharp items or fingernail. The first layer of shoulder is genuine leather and the second one is braided tape. These can make sure not to slip easily and your shoulder feel more comfortable when using

