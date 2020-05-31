Google Pixel Slate falls to within $10 of all-time low starting at $440

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet for $439.99 shipped. Having originally fetched $799, it recently received a price cut to $499 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $14, coming within $10 of the all-time low, and marking the second-best to date overall. Google has centered the experience of its Pixel Slate around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display that comes backed by 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM. There’s also 10-hours of battery life per charge so you can get work done, browse the web, and watch Netflix without having to recharge throughout the day. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

If you’re thinking having a stylus for drawing or taking notes would be a perk, right now you can score the Google Pixel Slate with Pixel Slate Pen for $499. That saves you $30 from buying the two separately right now, giving you a more versatile experience out of Google’s tablet. 

Google Pixel Slate m3 features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

