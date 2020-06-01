Add these Beatles Yellow Submarine figures to your collection: $13 (Reg. $20)

Walmart is now offering the Little People Beatles Yellow Submarine pack for $12.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $20 and currently fetching even more from Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Ideal for any Beatles collector, this special edition celebrity Little People figure pack features miniature versions of John, Paul, George, and Ringo inside of a colorful Yellow Submarine box. The miniatures measure out at 3-inches tall and are just waiting to find a place on your collector’s shelf. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

While this set might not be as eye-catching as the Yellow Submarine LEGO kit at $166 or that limited edition Beatles Abbey Road collection, it’s also significantly less expensive. For something even more affordable though, check out this Where’s Waldo-style Beatles book for just over $9 Prime shipped. Another great collector’s piece, this hardcover is adorned with colorful cartoon renderings inspired by the iconic band and more.

More on the Beatles Yellow Submarine pack :

Get ready to rock ‘n roll with alittle help from your friends John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr withthis special edition celebrity Little People figure pack!Each member of the iconic band The Beatles is brought down to Little People toysize with their own character figure styled with the band’s looks from “Yellow Submarine.” This rockin’ figure set is the perfect gift for any Beatles fan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!