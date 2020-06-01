Design Within Reach outdoor sale takes 15% off iconic summer furniture

Design Within Reach has kicked off its annual summer outdoor furniture and accessories sale taking 15% off a wide selection of products from iconic designers. Free shipping is available for all and it’s not often that we see flat-rate discounts on the products themselves, so now is a great time to jump in you’re looking to outfit an outdoor space with new furniture. Headlining is the Magis Spun Chair in various colors for $760.75. Regularly $895, this is a match of the best price we’ve seen from authorized retailers and the first discount since a year ago. The iconic Spun Chair features a 360-degree design that arrives in bright colors, making it a fun option to upgrade your outdoor space. It’s suitable for indoors, as well. You can check out the entire Design Within Reach sale here or hit the jump for more top picks.

Another top pick is the Loll Designs Adirondack Rocker for $590.75. Typically $695, today’s deal is the best available by $60 and a match of the best we’ve seen. This stylish Adirondack chair is also a rocker and comes in your choice of eight different colors. It departs from the classic designs you may be familiar with for a more modern take.

Make sure to check out the rest of the Design Within Reach sale for more deals. Swing by our constantly updated home goods guide for additional price drops on everything needed for a great summer.

More on the Magis Spun Chair:

Designer Thomas Heatherwick founded London-based Heatherwick Studio in 1994 to bring craft, design, architecture and urban planning together in a single workspace. Today, it comprises a team of 200 architects, designers, fabricators and others who work to fulfill real-world needs in inventive ways. Heatherwick’s Spun Chair (2010) can be used in all sorts of locations that call for fun yet functional seating. Upright on its own, it resembles sculpture; laid on its side, it lets you lounge comfortably and spin around a full 360 degrees. Suitable for use indoors and out. Made in Italy.

