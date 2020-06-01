Feed the whole family from Crock-Pot’s 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker at $50 (Reg. $100+)

- Jun. 1st 2020 9:01 am ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Crock-Pot Express Crock 8-Quart Multi-Cooker in stainless steel (SCCPPC800-V1) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $120 at Best Buy, this model currently fetches $100 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $65. Today’s deal is the lowest we can find and one of the best we have ever tracked. Ideal for family-sized 1-pot meals, this model features eight preprogrammed/manual pressure cooking settings as well as the ability to “steam, brown, or saute.” That’s on top of the classic Crock-Pot slow cooker mode. It ships with a steam rack and serving spoon as well as the dishwasher-safe, 8-quart cooking pot. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if today’s lead deal is overkill or you think you just won’t make use of all those features, take a look at a simple slow-cooker instead. The Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker sells for $31.50 at Amazon and carries even better ratings. Clearly you won’t get all the extra cooking modes here, but it will still provide a 1-pot meal solution for most families.

Speaking of kitchenware, Nutri Ninja’s Auto-iQ Blender with a pair of smoothie cups is now $70 at Amazon (Reg. $100). Plus you’ll find even more notable deals for around the house right here.

More on the Crock-Pot Express 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Dine in record time with the Crock-Pot 8-quart express crock multi-cooker. Cook up to 70 percent faster than traditional methods with one of eight preprogrammed or manual pressure cooking settings, or use the crock as a classic slow cooker if there’s no rush. With the added ability to steam, brown, or saute, this Crock-Pot 8-quart express crock multi-cooker makes it easy to create one-pot meals.

