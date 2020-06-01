Nutri Ninja’s Auto-iQ Blender + 2 smoothie cups now $70 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the stainless steel Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Blender (BL480D) for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy and Walmart, this model regularly sells for $80 at Amazon where it is now matching our previous mention and on par with the lowest we have tracked since Black Friday 2019. This blender features “Pro Extractor Blades” and a 1000W motor to provide enough power to rip through “delicate fruits, leafy greens, frozen fruits, crunchy vegetables and more.” It also ships with a pair of 18- and 24-Oz. Tritan blending cups as well as the Nutri Ninja “Sip & Seal” lids you’ll need to take your smoothie on-the-go. This model has a few smart auto-IQ preset blending options and all of the removable parts are dishwasher-safe. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead is the Ninja Personal Blender at $50. This one will save you an extra $20 and provide a similar, personal-sized form-factor. It’s not quite as powerful at 700W, but it’s perfect for your daily smoothie and light meal preparations. The 4+ star rating from over 3,300 might help your decision-making process here as well.

Concoct fresh, healthy smoothies with this Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender. Pro Extractor Blades and a powerful 1000W motor provide efficient performance, and it comes with 18-oz. and 24-oz. Tritan cups with spout lids for travel-friendly drinking. This intelligent Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ single-serve blender has preprogrammed settings for easy, quick operation.

