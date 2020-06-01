Green Toys Outdoor/Indoor Wagon drops to just $16 at Amazon (Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $19.22, but if you clip the on-page coupon the total will drop to $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up at around $25 or so, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic like the rest of the Green Toys line, this will be your youngster’s new travel companion both inside and out. Not only does it encourage motor skills and imaginative play, but safety comes first here with no metal axles, external coatings, BPA, phthalates, or PVC used in the construction. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more affordable from Green Toys the kids will still love, check out the Dump Truck at $13 or the the brand’s Airplane at just over $6 Prime shipped. You still get the environmentally- and child-safe design with solid customer ratings, but for even less.

If your kids are getting too big for the Green Toys, swing over to our latest LEGO building kit roundup for deals from $13 including the Creative Toolbox coding kit.

And all of our adult-friendly environmentally-conscious deals can be found in the daily Green Deals roundups.

More on the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy:

The Green Toys Wagon is sturdy and durable, and features a 100% cotton rope handle that easily tucks inside for convenient, safe storage. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic with no BPA, phthalates, or PVC. This wagon is not your typical toy. We transformed recycled milk jugs into this imaginative plaything. Manufactured and assembled in the USA, it’s made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic milk jugs (HDPE #2 plastic) that save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

