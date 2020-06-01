Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, more for today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 4-tool Como Kit for $199. As a comparison, there’s over $450 worth of original value here but you would typically pay $300 for this bundle. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a grinder, and an LED flashlight. You’ll also receive two 18V batteries and a wall charger. If you’re thinking about tackling projects around the house this summer, RYOBI’s 4-tool bundle includes everything you need to take on basic tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s Home Depot sale.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the entire RYOBI, DEWALT, and RIDGID sale here for more deals on top-rated tools and accessories. Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI 4-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Grinder, Impact Driver, Light, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipped with everything you need to get the job done, the 4-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It includes a drill/driver, grinder, impact driver, LED light, two 1.5 Ah batteries, and a charger

