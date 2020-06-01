Home Depot takes up to 40% off tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, more for today only

- Jun. 1st 2020 7:52 am ET

Shop now!
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 40% off tools from DEWALT, RYOBI, RIDGID, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is the RYOBI 4-tool Como Kit for $199. As a comparison, there’s over $450 worth of original value here but you would typically pay $300 for this bundle. Today’s deal matches our previous mention. This bundle includes a drill and driver, plus a grinder, and an LED flashlight. You’ll also receive two 18V batteries and a wall charger. If you’re thinking about tackling projects around the house this summer, RYOBI’s 4-tool bundle includes everything you need to take on basic tasks. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional top picks from today’s Home Depot sale.

Another standout is the RYOBI Cordless Rotary Kit for $99. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the second-best best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the entire RYOBI, DEWALT, and RIDGID sale here for more deals on top-rated tools and accessories. Are you building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

RYOBI 4-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless 4-Tool Combo Kit with Drill, Grinder, Impact Driver, Light, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger. Equipped with everything you need to get the job done, the 4-Piece RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Brushless Combo Kit provides superior control and performance. It includes a drill/driver, grinder, impact driver, LED light, two 1.5 Ah batteries, and a charger

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Shop now!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Dewalt Ryobi

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp