KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift 600 Stand Mixer now $179 (Refurb, Orig. $450)

KitchenAid is now offering some great deals on its refurbished 600 series stand mixers today. Available in Contour Silver or Empire Red, you can now get the KitchenAid 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Pro 600 Series Stand Mixer for $179 shipped using code KAWELCOME20 at checkout. Originally $450 in new condition, they sell in the $350 range at Amazon right now depending on the color. Refurbished models regularly go for $280 at both Amazon and directly from KitchenAid leaving you a savings of at least $100 today. Featuring a handy “Lift-Bowl” design to provide stability and to get the bowl into position with ease while mixing heavy ingredients, this model will surely take your home baking game up a notch or two. It includes a 6-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, 10-speed settings, and compatibility with a wide range of attachments to expand your setup down the road. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon and ships with a 6-month warranty from KitchenAid. More details below.

If you don’t plan on taking your baking all that serious, it might be worth considering the Dash Go Everyday Mixer at $40. It carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and features 6-speed settings, a 1-year warranty, a pair of dough hooks, and more. It’s not nearly as robust as our lead deal overall, but for casual baking projects it will do the trick.

More on the KitchenAid 6-Quart 600 Series Stand Mixer:

The Refurbished KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for heavy, dense mixtures. It also offers the capacity to make up to 13 dozen cookies in a single batch and 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. For even more versatility, use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center with over 10 optional hub powered attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. Accessories included: Flat Beater, Dough Hook, Wire Whisk.

