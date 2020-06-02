Amazon slashes Acer, Fossil, Osprey, and Lenovo MacBook bags as low as $17

Today we’ve spotted a bunch of Acer, Fossil, Osprey, and Lenovo bags up to 40% off at Amazon. Our top pick is the Acer Predator Utility Backpack for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is one of the best we’ve tracked in 2020. This spacious bag sports enough room for 17.3-inch gaming laptops, ensuring any MacBook will have plenty of space inside. An easy-to-access bottom pocket allows you to quickly grab a power brick, personal belongings, and more. The outer shell repels liquid, helping prevent stains and ensuring your investment remains protected for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find many more bags on sale from $17.
More bags on sale:
- Fossil Buckner Commuter Cross Body $142 (Reg. $248)
- Fossil Defender Messenger Briefcase $179 (Reg. $278)
- Osprey Axis $62 (Reg. $75)
- Osprey Siskin 8 Bike Hydration $67 (Reg. $115)
- Lenovo Laptop Shoulder $17 (Reg. $20)
- Lenovo Legion 17-inch Armored II $56.50 (Reg. $70)
- Fossil Convertible Small $83 (Reg. $97)
- Fossil Haskell Utility Brief $91 (Reg. $150)
- View all…
Prefer Timbuk2 bags? We’ve got you covered with several fresh offerings from $41 at Amazon. The lead deal there is targeted at photographers, with customizable slot sizes perfect for storing a wide variety of lenses.
Acer Predator Utility Backpack features:
- Cushioned mesh back panel for ventilated Air flow
- Interior headset strap
- Water repellent coating protection and zippers
- Bottom pocket for power adapter Brick and personal belongings
- Luggage handle pass-through design
