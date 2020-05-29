Amazon price cuts several Timbuk2 bags, with fresh offerings from $47.50

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Enthusiast Camera Backpack for $47.60 shipped. That’s $31 off recent pricing and is the best we’ve seen over the last couple months. If you wield a DSLR, this backpack could grant you a huge upgrade. It features “easy on-body access” along with modularity that lets you create a custom fit for your lenses and other camera gear. Inside you’ll find a detachable mesh pocket perfect for storing memory cards and the like. Reviews are still rolling in, but Timbuk2 is reputable. Continue reading to find more Timbuk2 bags on sale.

More Timbuk2 bags:

Looking for something even more affordable? It’s hard to overlook Lenovo’s B210 Backpack at $22. It features a streamlined design that’s ready to stow any modern MacBook.

No matter which backpack you chose, be sure to consider grabbing Cocoon’s compact GRID-IT! Organizer at $7.50, to add quite a bit of additional utility. Oh, and if none of the bags above align with your style, swing by our roundup from 2-days ago to discover many other options from $15.50.

Timbuk2 Enthusiast Camera Backpack features:

A professional grade camera backpack with easy on body access and modular organization

Tricot lined movable padded inserts. Arrange them to fit different size camera and bottom straps to carry tripod

Front access to main compartment and interior detachable mesh pocket and front pocket for small items with detachable Trifold to carry batteries and memory cards

Designed for longterm comfort, features a removable Waist Strap for securing heavier loads on your hips and adjustable, removable sternum strap

