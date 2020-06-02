Adjustability differentiates Acer’s Predator Cestus RGB Mouse: $45 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Gaming Mouse for $44.99 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the best 2020 Amazon offer to date. This gaming mouse sports an ambidextrous design that can be tailored from “the ultimate fit” to “ergonomic comfort.” This is achieved with removable side panels, allowing you to find the best option to suit your needs. Dual Omron switches adorn this mouse, allowing you choose between two click types while enjoying up to 70 million uses each. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you aren’t jazzed about adding a cord to your setup, consider Microsoft’s new Surface Mobile Mouse for $35. It’s available in all sorts of fun colorways, including Poppy Red, Pastel Blue, Mint, and more. It pairs over Bluetooth, ensuring no wireless dongle will be required.

Speaking of PC and Mac accessories, we just stumbled across a variety of monitors on sale. Headlining the bunch is Acer’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p display at a low of $310, but if that’s too high-end for your needs, we also spotted others from $73.

Acer Predator Cestus 500 features:

World’s first dual Omron switch design provides two options to adjust clicks and a total of 70M clicks life span

Predator Quarter Master Software for customizing color, lighting patterns, sensitivity (5 DPI modes) and button program

Customizable ambidextrous designed with side panels offer up to 4 different usage mode for the ultimate fit and ergonomic comfort

On-Board Memory with up to 5 Profile Settings

