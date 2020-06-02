BLACK+DECKER tools up to 30% off highlight this Amazon sale, deals from $49

Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of BLACK+DECKER tools with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the 20V Drill and Driver for $49. As a comparison, it originally sold for $99 but typically trends at upwards of $70 these days. This 20V drill is great for lightweight tasks around the house, particularly if you’re just building out a tool kit for the first time. You’ll receive a double-ended bit and the wall charger with purchase, as well, so you’ll be ready to rock right out of the box. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on everyday DIY essentials from BLACK+DECKER.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $18.50. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

BLACK+DECKER Drill Kit features:

The BLACK+DECKER BDCDD120C 20V MAX* Lithium Single Speed Drill/Driver allows you to hang pictures, shelves and more in a snap with this compact, do-it-all drill/driver. Small and light than most, it fits in tight spaces (with an LED to light your way) while still delivering the power needed to complete most household tasks.

