Upgrade to a Blendtec 570 Blender with 90-oz. Wildside+ Jar: $200 (Reg. $280)

Home Depot is offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $280 or so, today’s deal is $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model fetches a bloated $500+ at Walmart with similar models starting at $269 on Amazon. This is a professional-grade, 3-speed blender that can handle just about anything you’re looking to dice, chop, heat up, or puree. It includes a 90-oz. Wildside+ blending jar and a touch pad for adjusting the LCD timer, speed functions, and pulse settings. Best of all, it comes with an 8-year warranty and a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

You can save significantly with the $90 Ninja Professional 72-oz. Countertop Blender, if this Oster Reverse Crush Counterforms Blender at $58.50 won’t cut it. While not quite as robust as today’s lead deal, these two models are more than capable of meal preparations and your daily smoothie. Just don’t expect to get the 8-year warranty like today’s Blendtec offer.

We also have an ongoing deal available on the Instant Ace Plus Blender at a new low of $90 and you’ll want to browse through our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender:

The Blendtec Classic 570 with Wildside Jar is the ultimate all-in-one appliance. With programmed cycles that make it easier than ever to create smoothies, salsa, hot soups and more Every Blendtec is professional-grade with some of the most powerful motors in the industry, one of the longest warranties in the business and fashion-forward industrial designs.

