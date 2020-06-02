Gold Box Chefman sale has air fryers, skillets, more from $25.50 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Chefman kitchen appliances. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the sale is the Chefman Digital 6.5 Liter Air Fryer Oven for $59.99. Regularly as much as $95, it sells for closer to $85 or so at Walmart and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we can find and a new Amazon all-time low. Using “98% less oil than traditional fryers,” this is a much healthier option for achieving that delicious crispy texture on everything from frozen veggies and mozzarella sticks to chicken, fries, and more. Along with a 6.5-liter capacity, features include adjustable temperature settings (175- to 400-degrees), a 60-minute integrated timer, a dishwasher-safe cooking basket, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for additional air fryer deals and other kitchenware.

Now, if the 6.5-liter capacity on today’s lead deal is overkill for your needs, the Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Quart Air Fryer is also on sale in today’s Gold Box. Regularly up to $60, you can now score this model for $39.99 shipped. That’s the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since Black Friday 2019 and the best we can find. This one can handle just about all of the same types of food, but in a smaller footprint and without the digital controls. However, you will still get manual temperature adjustments and the built-in timer along with a solid 4+ star rating.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Chefman sale for even more discounted kitchenware. There are a few other options starting from $25.50 right here. Everything carries 4+ star ratings.

For more kitchenware deals and items for around the house, swing by our home goods deal hub. And then hit up Amazon’s yard essentials Gold Box for all your outdoor essentials starting from $4.

More on the Chefman Digital 6.5 Liter Air Fryer Oven:

HEALTHIER FRYING: This air fryer makes ‘healthy fried foods’ a reality. Temperature range from 175-400°F allows you to cook at your desired temperature, achieving a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Air fry vegetables, pizza, frozen foods and leftovers – this air fryer evenly crisps every inch of your food.

BIGGER SERVINGS: Extra guests, or just extra hungry? Either way, this air fryer was thoughtfully designed with the whole family in mind. The 6.5-liter capacity and flat basket increases space by 40% so you can make delicious, crispy and healthy food for the whole family!

