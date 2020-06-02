Amazon’s yard essentials Gold Box starts at $4: Blossom, Scotts, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 65% off yard card essentials from Scotts, Miracle-Gro, and more. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Deals start at $4.39. Our top pick is the Blossom 7-zone Wi-Fi Smart Water Controller for $39. It typically sells for $70 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Features include smartphone and Alexa control, allowing you to automate and customize your sprinkler system based on the weather and energy-savings preferences. Offers support for seven zones and “installs in as little as 15-minutes.” Rated 3.8/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Scotts Whirl Hand-Powered Spreader for $12.59. You’d typically pay $18 here with today’s deal representing another Amazon all-time low. This model offers coverage for up to 1,500-square feet at a time. It’s ideal for smaller yards or more detailed application work. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You can dive into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on Scotts lawn care essentials. Prices start at just over $4 on seed, grub protection, and even Miracle-Gro watering systems.

Blossom 7-zone Smart Watering Controller features:

  • Uses up-to-the minute satellite-based weather data so sprinklers water only when they need to
  • Helps to prevent over-watering
  • Covers 7 zones. The connector for the Pump Start Relay (PSR) can alternatively be set to support the eighth zone.
  • Create a watering schedule for your sprinkler system from anywhere by using a smartphone or tablet
  • Installs in as little as 15 minutes

