Govee’s dusk to dawn LED bulbs turn on and off by themselves at $5 each

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Dusk to Dawn LED Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code 7HAV5VDT at checkout. normally $16, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and matches our last mention. These bulbs are LED, which utilize less power than older incandescent and last longer as well. You’ll also find a LED bulb runs cooler than other offerings, making it a great option to utilize anywhere in your home. Today’s deal will turn on when the sun goes down and off when it gets light out, adding home automation on a budget. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Pick up Westinghouse’s 60W LED Bulb to save some serious cash. It’s just $3 Prime shipped and adds illumination anywhere in your home. However, it won’t turn on or off with the sun like today’s lead deal.

Opt for the Philips Hue Go for an RGB flare. It ties into your Hue smart home, giving Alexa, Assistant, or Siri voice commands. At $56, it saves you 30% from its regular going rate.

Govee Dusk to Dawn LED Bulb features:

Auto On/Off LED Bulb: Built-in smart photocell, light sensor control, automatically turn on at night (＜15Lux), turn off in daytime (＞35Lux ). Illuminating a bright night for you.

Energy Saving: 9W equivalent to 70W traditional light bulb, providing 800lm saving 90% energy, same enjoyment, sharply decrease your electricity costs.

Longer Lifetime: Govee light bulb provides 30,000 hours lifetime, made of PC material , meet the LED chip unique cool requirements. It can solve the hassle of frequent bulb replacement.

