Philips Hue Go Lamp drops to new 2020 low at $56 (30% off), more from $42

Philips Hue is currently offering its Hue Go Portable Smart Lamp for $55.99 shipped when code HUEGO30 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $70 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $24 discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is one of the best we’ve tracked to date. With a battery-powered design, Hue Go expands your smart home setup with multicolor lighting and all of the other perks you’d expect. Those include Siri, Alexa, and Assistant voice control alongside home theater integration and more. I personally have a few of these spread out over my setup and love how they add a pop of color to bookshelves and the like. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our hands-on review. Find more deals down below.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42. Down from $50, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This brings similar multicolor light to your smart home, but without the need for an existing Hue hub thanks to its Bluetooth capabilities. So if you’re just starting out, this is worth a closer look. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,900 customers.

For more ways to expand your smart home, don’t forget that we’re still seeing a selection of SmartThings accessories on sale from $18. That’s alongside the HomeKit-enabled Eve Flare at $80 and even more in our guide.

Philips Hue Go features:

Take your smart light with you with the portable Hue Go. From a playful splash of color to a mood-setting dinner table centerpiece, the Hue Go makes it fun and easy to set the perfect light. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.

