Home Depot discounts smart home essentials, robo lawn mowers, more by up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 40% off smart home accessories, security essentials, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Headlining is a 2-pack of Arlo Q 1080p HD Security Cameras for $209. Originally selling for $298, today’s bundle equates to a $240 value based on the going rate at other retailers. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Robow 22-inch Twin Blade Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,299. That’s as much as $600 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked so far. These robotic mowers are a great way to cut down on weekly trimmings. Not only are you eliminating the hassle of regular mows, there’s no oil or gas to deal with. Even better, constant trimmings help keep your grass healthier and prevent weeds from growing. Smartphone control allows users to set timers and other preferences along the way. It’s arguably the best way to mow your yard in 2020. Rated 4+ stars by reviewers so far.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for even more deals on smart home essentials, security cameras, and robotic lawn mowers. You can browse the entire sale here for additional deals.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

