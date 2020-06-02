Make pizza at home with Nordic Ware’s 3-piece baking set from $9 at Target

Target is offering the Nordic Ware 3-piece Pizza Baking Set for $9.68 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. However, Target RedCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $9.20 shipped. Normally around $11.50, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the pizza stone, a holder, and slicer, this is an all-in-one kit if you’re in the mood for a little Italian food one evening. There’s nothing like a good pizza cooked on a proper stone, and Nordic Ware is among the best there is for products like this. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When you consider most pizza stones on Amazon run around $20 or more, today’s deal is a killer price. In fact, both Cuisinart and Webber charge around $40 for their all-in-one kits like Target is offering today.

However, this 14-inch pizza pan does save a few bucks. It ditches the stone, holder, and cutter for a more modern steel pan to save some serious cash. It costs just $5 Prime shipped, which is nearly 50% below what today’s lead deal is running.

Nordic Ware Pizza Baking Set features:

Produce brick oven pizzas at home

Stone heats evenly and absorbs moisture

Produces a crispy, delicious crust

Perfect for pizzas, calzones, flatbreads and cookies

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!