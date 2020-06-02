Make pizza at home with Nordic Ware’s 3-piece baking set from $9 at Target

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:51 pm ET

Get this deal
$11.50 From $9
0

Target is offering the Nordic Ware 3-piece Pizza Baking Set for $9.68 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. However, Target RedCard members will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $9.20 shipped. Normally around $11.50, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering the pizza stone, a holder, and slicer, this is an all-in-one kit if you’re in the mood for a little Italian food one evening. There’s nothing like a good pizza cooked on a proper stone, and Nordic Ware is among the best there is for products like this. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

When you consider most pizza stones on Amazon run around $20 or more, today’s deal is a killer price. In fact, both Cuisinart and Webber charge around $40 for their all-in-one kits like Target is offering today.

However, this 14-inch pizza pan does save a few bucks. It ditches the stone, holder, and cutter for a more modern steel pan to save some serious cash. It costs just $5 Prime shipped, which is nearly 50% below what today’s lead deal is running.

Nordic Ware Pizza Baking Set features:

  • Produce brick oven pizzas at home
  • Stone heats evenly and absorbs moisture
  • Produces a crispy, delicious crust
  • Perfect for pizzas, calzones, flatbreads and cookies

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$11.50 From $9
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Target deals

Best Target deals

Target is one of the largest retailers in America with a strong online presence alongside brick and mortar locations in nearly every state. On top of offering notable deals on home goods and fashion, Target is home to expansive technology offerings and is a major player every holiday season.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide