Nordstrom Rack Deals for Dad Sale offers Nike, Champion, and more up to 70% off

- Jun. 2nd 2020 12:47 pm ET

0

Nordstrom Rack’s 1-Day Deals for Dad Sale takes up to 70% off Nike, Champion, Hooka, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Nike Epic Knit Dri-FIT Joggers are on sale for $19 and originally were priced at $45. Joggers are very trendy for this season and this pair is available in two color options. It also features an elastic waistband and a drawstring for a perfect fit. Find the rest of our top picks below from Nordstrom’s Deals for Dad Event.

Our top picks for men include:

Finally, the adidas Running Sale offers up to 60% off Ultraboosts, apparel, and more for summer.

