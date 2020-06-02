Amazon low returns on Samsung’s T5 500GB External USB-C SSD, now $80

- Jun. 2nd 2020 3:01 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD for $79.99 shipped. That’s up to $20 off and is only the second time we’ve seen it go this low at Amazon. When it comes to external drives, solid-state is the way to go. Not only will this Samsung get you get blazing fast transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s, it’ll also keep your data much safer since it does away with moving parts, which cause traditional HDDs to fail. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

Have a 2.5-inch drive lying around? If so, you can always opt to put this USB-C enclosure to use for $17. It won’t be as small as Samsung’s, but it could turn out to be a much more affordable way to go.

If you don’t have a drive, you could always take advantage of the current sale price on PNY’s 1TB or 2TB Internal SSDs from $105. You can lock in up to $45 in savings depending on which capacity you choose.

Samsung T5 500GB External USB-C SSD features:

  • Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s
  • Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand
  • Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

