Upgrade to PNY’s 1TB or 2TB Internal Solid-State Drive from $105

Amazon is offering the PNY 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $219.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon price we have tracked by $31. Whether you have a PS4 or are simply trying to boost your PC’s capabilities, this SSD is an option worthy of your consideration. Performance tops out at 560MB/s, blowing traditional hard drives out of the water. In addition to that, you’ll also benefit from a significant reliability boost thanks to the fact that there are no moving parts that can fail. PNY backs this drive with a 5-year warranty, helping ensure that it’s a long-term investment. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more options on sale from $105.

We’ve also spotted the PNY 1TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $104.99 shipped at Amazon. This deal delivers 20% in savings and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked. This drive has all of the same specifications found above, but sheds over half the price by dropping 50% of its storage capacity. Also rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re using a modern MacBook, Samsung’s $90 T5 500GB USB-C Solid-State Drive may be a better fit since Apple doesn’t let you upgrade internal storage. Armed with it you’ll be prepared to store photos, videos, and more with fast read and write speeds that reach up to 540MB/s. Be sure to also swing by today’s roundup of Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C hard drives from $125.

PNY 2TB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive features:

High Performance Solid State Drive (SSD) upgrade from a traditional hard disc drive or entry level SSD

Exceptional performance of up to 560MB/s seq. Read and 530MB/s seq. Write speeds

Realize super-fast OS Boot times and application loads in existing PC or Mac computers

Premium performance and Ultra low power consumption ideal for demanding applications and high-end games

