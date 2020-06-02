Grab a 2-pack of Westcott blunted kids scissors for under $2 Prime shipped

- Jun. 2nd 2020 2:10 pm ET

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Westcott 5-inch Hard Handle Blunt Kids Scissors for $1.88. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to as much as $5 or so, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and is more than 60% off the going rate. Similar packs sell for over $7 at Walmart. Perfect for all of your craft projects while the kids are stuck at home, these durable stainless steel blades will easily cut through “paper, fabric, string and other craft materials,” but also feature blunted safety blades to help protect the young ones. Westcott also uses molded, asymmetrical handles that are ideal for both right- or left-handed use and includes a 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

All things considered, today’s lead deal is the most affordable price we can find on any pair of scissors, for kids or not. Even the single pair of Wescott Classic Kids Scissors sells for $4 right now. Needless to say, if you’re looking for some cutters for the kids, jump in now while they are $0.94 a pop from a trusted brand name.

Speaking of crafts and DIY projects at home, we still have the 8-pack of Sugru’s moldable glue on sale for $16 right here.

More on the Westcott 5-inch Blunt Kids Scissors:

Extra strong and durable stainless steel safety blades…Molded, asymmetrical handles allow for either left or right handed use…Easily cuts through paper, fabric, string and other craft materials…Perfect for school…Manufacturer’s Limited 5 Year Warranty

