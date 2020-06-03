The Atlantic Gaming Desk has a spot for everything: $98 (Save $20+)

Amazon is offering the Atlantic Gaming Desk for $98.12 shipped. That’s $20+ off recent pricing and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This unique desk sports enough space to hold your computer, monitor, peripherals, and more. Built-in racks are ready to uphold console games, a drink, laptop, monitor, and the list goes on. You’ll even find a dedicated area on both sides to store speakers, helping free you from a cluttered space. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’ve got a dedicated beverage holder, why not spring for Pogo’s Tritan Water Bottle at $9? Thanks to a 32-ounce capacity you’ll be able to keep hydrated for hours at a time. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re outfitting your office or game room, why not grab a 3-pack of TP-Link Kasa Dimmer Switches while they’re under $20 each? Once installed, you’ll be able to ask Alexa, Assistant, or Cortana to dim the lights for a more immersive experience.

Atlantic Gaming Desk features:

Atlantic’s Gaming Desk is specifically designed for all your gaming gear, so you can focus on that epic battle. Made with sleek charcoal colored carbon fiber laminated top, provides ample room for your monitor, PC, laptop, games, speakers and more and monitor shelf dimensions- length is 15.5 inch left to right ,width is 7 inch front to back, height is 6.25 inch from desktop

