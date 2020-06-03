Outfit a smart home with three TP-Link Kasa Dimmer Switches at under $20 each

Amazon is offering the three TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Dimmer Switches (HS220) for $58.99 shipped. That’s $31 off what it’s been averaging there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $0.50. These versatile TP-Link light switches wield dimming controls and work with Alexa, Assistant, and even Cortana. They can also be controlled using IFTTT, which paves the way for controlling your lights from iOS Shortcuts. I’ve largely moved away from smart bulbs in favor of switches like this as it lessens the cost over the long-term and ensures that anyone in my house is able to easily take advantage of dimming capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t need three, consider Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $20 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve used these before and found them to be easy to set up and very reliable overall. They’re compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and are a part of the Smart Life ecosystem, making it fairly easy to add it to HomeKit using HomeBridge.

Having recently purchased a home originally built in the early 1900s, I quickly realized that I’d need to shop for smart light switches that didn’t require a neutral wire. Thankfully Lutron Caseta has come to the rescue, but new and more affordable HomeKit-ready options from Aqara have hit the market, so check out our coverage if you’re in a similar predicament.

TP-Link Kasa Smar Dimmer Switch features:

Control from Anywhere – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (compatible w/Android & iOS)

Voice Control – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

Gentle Off – Tailor your lighting to fade on with a click of the switch or a double-click to gently fade off the lights while your child drifts off to sleep

