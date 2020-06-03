elago’s new AirPods Pro Suit Case gets first price drop to $9.50 (Reg. $15)

elago via Amazon offers its new Apple AirPods Pro Suit Case for $9.49 Prime shipped when the on-page promo code is clipped. That’s down from the usual $15 and the best price we’ve tracked all-time. The latest from elago recreates those popular robust carrying cases in a smaller form for your AirPods Pro. An integrated carabiner makes it easy to keep your case nearby, whether it’s on your backpack, purse, or carry-on. Not to mention, the silicone design will keep your case scratch-free. Rated 4/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the BRG AirPods Pro case. On the surface, this $5 option seems similar in features, but one may argue that for a few dollars more the elago deal above is more of a sure thing. BRG’s case has solid ratings, but we’ve not gone hands-on with its products like we have with elago.

Swing by our smartphone accessories guides for even more deals on everyday iPhone and Android essentials. Our most recent roundup has great prices on Qi chargers and more.

elago Suit Case for AirPods Pro features:

Perfect gift for any AirPods users – especially ones that are always on the go! Give your traveling friends the best gift to protect their AirPods Pro from any situation. No o airplane flight would be the same without your AirPods Pro. Another awesome design by elago gets your AirPods Pro travel ready with the new Suit Case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!