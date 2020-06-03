Fire HD 10 tablets and accessories start at $10, today only

Today only, Woot offers Amazon Fire HD 10 tablets and accessories from $9.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Headlining today is the Fire HD 10 tablet in certified refurbished condition for $69.99. Originally $200, this previous-generation model has sold as a refurb around $80 when discounted. Fire HD 10 sports a 1080p 10-inch display, offers built-in Alexa capabilities, and 32GB of storage. If you’re not ready to shell out big bucks for the latest iPad, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 delivers a nice value proposition. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

As part of today’s sale, you can also pick up the Fire HD 10 Show Mode Charging Dock for $9.99. Regularly $50 or more, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen. This nifty dock transforms your tablet into a full-blown Alexa display, making it easy to manage your smart home gear, read recipes, watch videos, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on Fire HD 10 accessories and tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 features:

Our largest display, now with over 2 million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi—perfect for watching Full HD video, playing games, reading magazines, and streaming content seamlessly

Say “Alexa, play The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Alexa, show me popular books”, or “Alexa, launch Roblox” to access the entertainment you love. Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more.

Call or message almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with a Fire tablet, Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to enabled Echo devices.

