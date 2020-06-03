GOOLOO’s 6A charger works on 6V or 12V batteries for $22 Prime shipped

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6V/12V 6A Battery Charger/Maintainer for $22.19 Prime shipped with the code QW9LXSA8 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally over $35, today’s pricing is one of the best that we’ve seen and is the lowest available. As someone who has a vehicle that isn’t driven often, a battery maintainer is a must-have. This ensures that your battery doesn’t dissipate over time due to non-use, and can even be used to charge a dead battery should you forget to plug it up in maintenance mode. It works on both 6V and 12V batteries, making it great for a multitude of uses. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you just need a trickle charge, you can save some cash. The Foval 12V 1A Battery Maintainer is available for under $21 shipped. It comes in a slimmer form factor, and offers the ability to charge your batteries, albeit slower than today’s lead deal since it only offers 1A of power instead of 6A.

Don’t miss out on the deal we spotted on GOOLOO’s 2000A portable jump starter the other day. It’s still live, and is on sale for $60 right now from $100. This is a great tool to have if you ever find yourself stranded with a dead battery in a parking lot, or even at home and there’s nobody around to give you a jump-start.

GOOLOO Battery Charger features:

COMPATIBILITY- Works with all types of 6V and 12V lead-acid batteries that less than 100Ah, such as AGM, GEL, SLA, Flooded(WET), Calcium type deep cycle automotive or marine 4.0Ah-100Ah 12V battery. GOOLOO battery maintainer charger is a great choice for cars, trucks (small), motorbike, lawn mowers, tricycles, electric vehicles, agricultural vehicles, off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, boats, yachts, motorboat.

