Keep your knives on point with Chef’sChoice 3-stage sharpener: $80 (Reg. $120)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station (130506) for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly in the $120 range at Amazon, today’s deal is about $40 off the next best price and the lowest total we can find. This three-stage sharpener will breathe new life into your aging knife collection, including straight and serrated blades, for years to come. A series of angle guides eliminate guesswork when taking your knives through the sharpening, steeling, and stropping stages, while rubber feet stabilize the unit in place. Woot ships it with a 3-year warranty and it carries a 4+ star rating from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if your knives are still in good condition and you just want to keep them that way, a smaller manual model might do the trick instead. The KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener requires a little bit more elbow grease on your part, but it comes in at a fraction of the price and carries even better ratings. It is currently $6 Prime shipped at Amazon where it is listed as the best-selling knife sharpener.

More on the Chef’s Choice 130 Professional Knife-Sharpening Station:

The Chef’sChoice Professional Sharpening Station 130 eliminates the clutter of ineffective sharpening gadgets and provides in one compact appliance, the ultimate versatility of choosing the preferred edge for any cutting task. With the Chef’sChoice Sharpening Station you can do it all, simply with the push of a single on/off button. And the astonishingly sharp, long-lasting edge is better than factory sharp, no matter which type of edge you choose. No experience necessary or skill required!

