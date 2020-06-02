Get in the sous vide game for $102 with Anova’s 750W Nano Cooker (Save 20%)

Best Buy currently offers the Anova Sous Vide Nano Precision Cooker for $101.99 shipped. Down from its $129 going rate, like you’ll find at Target, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, comes within $5 of our previous mention, and is one of the best we’ve seen this year. With 750W of power, Anova’s Sous Vide Nano can prepare everything from the main course at dinner to side dishes and more. It can also handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. Bluetooth connectivity lets you monitor cooking progress on your iPhone and more. Over 170 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

If you can live without the app control, Monoprice’s 800W Sous Vide Cooker offers much of the same features in a more affordable package. While you’ll also ditch the Anova branding and quality, going this route lets you pocket some extra cash thanks to the $70 price tag at Amazon.

Whether you’re looking to up your smoothie game with a Blendtec 570 Blender, score a Cuisinart cast iron fryer, or retrofit your kitchen in some other way, our home goods guide is the place to look. There you’ll find plenty of discounts on appliances and more.

Anova Sous Vide Nano features:

Sous vide like a pro with the Anova Precision Cooker Nano. It fits pots as shallow as 5 inches and easily clamps to the side to cook in a water bath of up to 4 gal., and the digital screen provides manual temperature and time input. Connect the Anova Precision Cooker Nano to a smartphone app to access advanced sous vide features.

