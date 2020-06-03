Start your DIY journey with Milwaukee’s M12 3-tool kit at $199 (Reg. $348)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 3-Piece Toolkit for $199 shipped. Normally going for $348, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for a similar toolkit in recent memory. Offering a drill/driver, impact, and ⅜-inch ratchet, you’ll get everything needed to start your DIY projects. I recently started doing some car repair and home DIY projects and really enjoy using my Milwaukee M12 impact driver as it makes light work of jobs that would otherwise be tiresome. Plus, you’ll get both the 4.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries for longer runtime. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you just need an impact plus a drill/driver, then you can save some cash by opting for DEWALT’s 20V MAX system at Amazon. Coming in at $139 shipped, this 20V system packs a bit more power than today’s lead deal, though you’ll lose out on the compact form-factor and extra ratchet.

Don’t forget to swing by Amazon’s BLACK+DECKER tool event. You’ll save up to 30% in this sale, and find tools for any project at great prices.

Milwaukee M12 Toolkit features:

Most capable 12-Volt hammer drill with the power to perform a wide range of applications

Lightest weight in its class for tool belt portability and less fatigue in the work day

Most compact in its class for the best access in tight spaces

1/2 in. all metal chuck for maximum grip and bit retention.

POWERSTATE brushless motor delivers 1300 in. lbs. of fastening torque for faster driving speeds

Red link plus intelligence prevents damage to the tool and battery due to overloading or overheating

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!