New Balance gets you running with 25% off select styles from $50

- Jun. 3rd 2020 1:34 pm ET

New Balance celebrates running day with 25% off select styles for men and women. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Fresh Foam Roav Tee Shirt Running Shoes. This is a new arrival to New Balance and it’s currently marked down to $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $80. This style comes in four color options and was designed to feel like your favorite t-shirt. It also has a foam footbed and a soft cotton fabric for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from New Balance below and be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Sale too.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

