Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Sale offers up to 50% off Nike, Cole Haan, more

Nordstrom Rack’s Sneaker Shop offers up to 50% off lifestyle and running shoes. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on top brands including Nike, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, adidas, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. For men, a casual style sneaker for summer is the Tommy Hilfiger Phero. Originally priced at $60, however during this event you can find them for $30. These shoes will become a go-to in your wardrobe to pair with shorts during warm weather. Plus, they’re available in two color options and have leather detailing that adds a stylish touch. Find the rest of our top picks from Nordstrom Rack below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Rockport’s Father’s Day Event that’s offering 40% off select styles.

