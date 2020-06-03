Rockport Father’s Day Sale offers 40% off dress shoes, loafers, sneakers, more

Rockport Father’s Day Sale takes 40% off select styles with code GETREADY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Total Motion Lite Slip-On Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $110, however during the event you can find them marked down to $66. Its slip-on design adds convenience and it also has a cushioned insole for comfort. You can also choose from an array of versatile color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Total Motion Zosia Toe Thong Sandal is another standout from this event. These shoes are currently marked down to $51 and originally was priced at $85. This style also features a trendy toe ring that will elevate any look this summer.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!