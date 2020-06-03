Rockport Father’s Day Sale offers 40% off dress shoes, loafers, sneakers, more

- Jun. 3rd 2020 11:40 am ET

0

Rockport Father’s Day Sale takes 40% off select styles with code GETREADY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Total Motion Lite Slip-On Sneaker is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $110, however during the event you can find them marked down to $66. Its slip-on design adds convenience and it also has a cushioned insole for comfort. You can also choose from an array of versatile color options too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Rockport and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Total Motion Zosia Toe Thong Sandal is another standout from this event. These shoes are currently marked down to $51 and originally was priced at $85. This style also features a trendy toe ring that will elevate any look this summer.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Rockport

Rockport

About the Author