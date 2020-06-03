Take up to $600 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, prices from $1,149

B&H is clearing out previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro inventory with up to $600 off various models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the upgraded 2.8GHz/16GB/1TB configuration at $2,099. That’s the full $600 off the original price and the best we’ve tracked to date. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a 13-inch Retina display that’s backed by a 2.8GHz Intel Core i7 quad-core processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. This model in particular sports 16GB worth of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. You’ll also find the usual Touch Bar and Touch ID features, alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports. You can browse through the entire sale here for additional price drops and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2019 Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with an 8th Generation Intel Core quad-core processor. This laptop still features True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, and the Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders.

