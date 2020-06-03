New Timbuk2, Osprey, and Targus backpack deals have arrived with up to 45% off

Amazon is offering a selection of Timbuk2, Osprey, and Targus backpacks for up to 45% off. Our top pick is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack for $83.93 shipped. That’s up to $56 in savings compared to the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Osprey backpack offers plenty of space while also “meeting carry-on size restrictions of most airlines.” Inside you’ll find 46-liters of total volume along with a lockable laptop/tablet sleeve that’s ready for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks on sale.

More backpacks on sale:

Stow an 80-inch screen inside whichever backpack you choose when snagging Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector at its all-time low of $118. Just a few months back it was fetching well over $200, but it has been steadily dropping in price until reaching today’s very notable offer.

Osprey Porter 46 Travel Backpack features:

Meets carry-on size restrictions for most airlines

Large U-zip luggage-style access to main compartment – 46L total volume

Shoulder straps and hipbelt are stowable converting the bag from a backpack carry to duffel-style

Protected rear panel lockable zip laptop/tablet sleeve for quick access at security or while traveling

Front panel organization pocket for easy access to small travel items

