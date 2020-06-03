A mere $118 snags Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $117.97 shipped. That’s $82 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. Despite having the ability to create an 80-inch screen, this projector weighs in at a mere 14-ounces. A built-in battery lets you cut the cord for 4.5-hours at a time, making it a great option to keep in your travel bag. An HDMI port can be found along the back, ensuring you have a universal way to connect your favorite streaming device. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of reviewers.

If you’re planning to tote Optoma’s projector around, be sure to pick up a Cable Matters Retractable HDMI Cable. It only costs $11 and shrinks to a mere 3-inches in size while maintaining the ability to extend to over 3-feet.

While the featured deal is excellent for toting on your travels, it’s not home theater-ready. That’s something the latest NEC 4K projector has in the bag with 5,000-lumens of brightness. Check out our release coverage from yesterday to learn more.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

