Funko Pop! on sale from $5: Pikachu, Bill Nye, Sour Patch, more

- Jun. 4th 2020 8:44 am ET

0

Amazon has a number of Funko Pop! figurines on sale today, headlined by Pikachu at $4.99. That’s down from the original $11 price tag, 50% off the usual going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. These beloved figurines come in all shapes and sizes, but there’s something particularly special about Pikachu. Bring home the lovable character in a 3.75-inch recreation and jumpstart your Funko collection today. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for additional discounted collectibles from a variety of TV shows, movies, and more down from the usual $10 or more price tag.

Other notable Funko Pops on sale:

  • Professor Sybill Trelawney: $6
  • The Child with Frog: $9
  • Albert Einstein: $6
  • Bill Nye The Science Guy: $6
  • Wolverine: $6
  • P.T. Barnum: $6
  • Sour Patch Kids: $8
  • Mean Gene: $7.50

Funko Pop! Pikachu features:

  • From Pokemon, Pikachu (waving), as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko
  • Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan
  • Collect and display all Pokemon pop Vinyls

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Funko Pop

