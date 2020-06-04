Funko Pop! on sale from $5: Pikachu, Bill Nye, Sour Patch, more

Amazon has a number of Funko Pop! figurines on sale today, headlined by Pikachu at $4.99. That’s down from the original $11 price tag, 50% off the usual going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. These beloved figurines come in all shapes and sizes, but there’s something particularly special about Pikachu. Bring home the lovable character in a 3.75-inch recreation and jumpstart your Funko collection today. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for additional discounted collectibles from a variety of TV shows, movies, and more down from the usual $10 or more price tag.
Other notable Funko Pops on sale:
- Professor Sybill Trelawney: $6
- The Child with Frog: $9
- Albert Einstein: $6
- Bill Nye The Science Guy: $6
- Wolverine: $6
- P.T. Barnum: $6
- Sour Patch Kids: $8
- Mean Gene: $7.50
Funko Pop! Pikachu features:
- From Pokemon, Pikachu (waving), as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan
- Collect and display all Pokemon pop Vinyls
