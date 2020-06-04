Funko Pop! on sale from $5: Pikachu, Bill Nye, Sour Patch, more

Amazon has a number of Funko Pop! figurines on sale today, headlined by Pikachu at $4.99. That’s down from the original $11 price tag, 50% off the usual going rate, and a new Amazon all-time low. These beloved figurines come in all shapes and sizes, but there’s something particularly special about Pikachu. Bring home the lovable character in a 3.75-inch recreation and jumpstart your Funko collection today. Rated an impressive 4.8/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon customers. Hit the jump for additional discounted collectibles from a variety of TV shows, movies, and more down from the usual $10 or more price tag.

Other notable Funko Pops on sale:

Professor Sybill Trelawney: $6

The Child with Frog: $9

Albert Einstein: $6

Bill Nye The Science Guy: $6

Wolverine: $6

P.T. Barnum: $6

Sour Patch Kids: $8

Mean Gene: $7.50

Funko Pop! Pikachu features:

From Pokemon, Pikachu (waving), as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko

Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Pokemon fan

Collect and display all Pokemon pop Vinyls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!