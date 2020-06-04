Bundle Bosch’s compact 2-Tool Kit with its 47-Pc. Bit Set for $85 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 2-Tool Kit and 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set for $84.97 shipped when adding both items to your cart. Note: Discount will be reflected at final checkout. Valued at $135, today’s deal shaves $50 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked for this combination. This Bosch kit bundles both its PS31 drill and PS41 driver, which are both known for packing high performance into a compact design. Buyers will also score two batteries, a charger, and bag that will make carrying these tools even easier. A bundled 47-piece bit set ensures you’re ready to tackle a plethora of projects. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re okay with an integrated battery, BLACK+DECKER’s 8V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver bundles a 42-piece bit set for $33. This is a great alternative for anyone that’s just getting started in a new home. Rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 800 Amazon shoppers.

I don’t know about you, but the thought of cleanup after a project can sometimes deter me from actually getting started with it. Thankfully the addition of a Dyson cordless vacuum to my household has made all the difference. Swing by our roundup of several Dyson-refurbished V8 offerings priced from $200 to grab your own today.

Bosch 2-piece Drill Kit features:

Experience our premium performance-to-size ratio or power to weight ratio, which allows for accuracy and precision with the PS31. The PS41 impact driver, has the shortest head length in its class for compact applications. Keep the power, lose the weight for the combo kit drilling and fastening needs. Perfect for a mechanical technician, plumber, electrician, DIY projects, and overall professional use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!