These Dyson-refurbished V8 Cordless Stick Vacuums have dropped as low as $200

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its refurbished V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. This unit originally fetched $499, and still sells for $399 at Amazon in new condition, delivering at least $199 in savings. Today’s deal is among some of the best we’ve tracked. This more-than-capable vacuum cleaner is ready to replace your existing model thanks to an impressive 40-minute run time. Having owned a Dyson V8 for around a year now, I can vouch that it has more than enough power to take care of my entire home. This specific unit features a whole-machine HEPA filtration system that “expels cleaner air” than what it originally captured. Dyson backs every unit in today’s sale with a 6-month warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to sign up for a free Rakuten account to bag a bit of rewards cash with your purchase. Continue reading to find more Dyson vacuums on sale.

More Dyson vacuums on sale:

It doesn’t matter which Dyson you pick, this $15 brush kit is a great way to bolster versatility. You’ll gain mattress, wide-nozzle, flexi-crevice, and dusting brushes, ensuring you’re prepared to clean cars, cabinets, and everything in between.

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Up to 40 minutes’ run time when using a non-motorized tool.

Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 4 hours minimum before first use.

Direct drive cleaner head. Up to 8 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode). Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt.

Designed to deep clean homes with pets. Whole-machine HEPA filtration captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.

