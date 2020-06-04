Home Depot’s 1-day sale offers various safe and door locks up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 30% off various safes and door locks. Free shipping is available for all. The SentrySafe 2-Ft. Fireproof Safe for $279 is a top pick. That’s down from the usual $350 price tag and $20 less than the previous deal price. This fire- and waterproof safe offers 2-square cubic feet of storage, making it a great option if you need to protect important documents and more. It’s a great way to ensure that your important files and keepsakes are out of harm’s way. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More top picks can be found below.

Another standout today is the SentrySafe 1.23-cubic foot model at $129. That’s down around 20% from the regular going rate. This model is still fireproof, but loses quite a bit of storage along the way. Nevertheless, it’s a more suitable option for a closet or tighter space as opposed to the lead deal above. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale for additional markdowns on everyday security essentials, including door locks, and more.

SentrySafe Fireproof Safe features:

Designed to store small valuables, this Fire/Waterproof Combination Lock Safe is the perfect addition to your home. Each Safe features a solid steel construction and dual combination lock for added security. The safe is waterproof in up to 8 in. of standing water for up to 24 hours and fire resistant up to 1700° F for up to 60 minutes.

