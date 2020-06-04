Get a proper night’s rest with a $19 Marpac portable sleep machine (Reg. $30)

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Marpac sleep and relaxation sleep machines. The Marpac Rohm Portable White Noise Machine is on sale for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. Regularly $30 at Amazon, today’s deal is 37% off and the lowest total we can find. This portable noise machine is designed to drown out background noise to help with sleep and relaxation for adults, babies, and children. It features three soothing sounds including bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf, as well as a volume setting. Measuring out at 3.5-inches, it is great for at-home or in your travel bag on the road. A 1-year warranty and a USB charging cable is included. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more deals.

Woot is also offering the Marpac Hushh Portable model at $18.99 today as well. This model is essentially the same as our lead deal, but features a focus on children and babies with a baby-safe clip and a child lock. The rest of the features, ratings, and more are essentially the same. Although this one sells for $27 at Amazon right now.

But if you don’t mind leaving your phone running all night, check out the Slumber: Fall Asleep, Insomnia iOS app for what could be a completely free solution to restless nights.

While we are talking about getting a good night’s rest, the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch with HealthKit sleep tracking is still on sale for $85.

More on the Marpac Rohm Portable Machine:

The Rohm Travel Sound Machine lets you take control of your sound environment — anywhere — so you can live (or sleep) your very best life, uninterrupted. Take the soothing power of white noise on your next vacation, flight, business trip, or weekend away to ensure quality sleep in potentially disruptive environments. The Rohm promises a quality night’s sleep on-the-go so you can tackle whatever is on your travel agenda – from work conferences, important client meetings, or a packed family vacation itinerary!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!