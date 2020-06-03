Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch logs sleep to HealthKit: $85 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $85.15 shipped. That’s around $20 off the typical rate there and the best offer we’ve tracked since February. This hybrid offering blends a traditional timepiece with smart capabilities including the ability to track 10 different fitness activities and record sleep data. Once paired to your smartphone you can opt to automatically send information to Apple Health, Google Fit, and a variety of other services. With no display to power, this watch delivers impressive 8-month battery life. My wife has been wearing this watch for well over a year now and only recently had to change the battery, confirming that Withings’ claims are true. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of reviewers. Scope out our review of the Withings lineup to learn more.

Chasing style? It’s hard to go wrong with the recent traditional Fossil watch deals we’ve seen lately. Just yesterday its flashy Neutra Chrono Stainless Steel Watch struck $61 and the day before that we spotted two others priced from $62.

If neither a hybrid or traditional watch float your boat, don’t miss out on Fossil’s Explorist Wear OS Smartwatch while it’s down to $129. This fresh deal shaves over 35% off, allowing you to affordably dip your toe in Google’s wearable platform.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!