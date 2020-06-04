Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers trial 4G data, more for $1

Amazon offers the Mint Mobile Starter Kit for $0.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $5, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. The Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers everything you need to make the switch to this popular affordable service provider. For $1, you’ll get 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100-minutes of talk for the first 7-days. This is a great way to trial Mint Mobile service and confirm that it’s a good fit in your area. More details below. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Not familiar with Mint Mobile? Just over to this landing page to learn more about this affordable service provider. Plans start at $15 per month, making it one of the lowest-priced options out there for smartphone service. The coverage checker will make it much easier to lock-in your compatibility further.
Mint Mobile Starter Kit features:
- Our Starter Kit is an easy, worry-free way to try Mint Mobile out before committing to one of our phone plans
- For just $5, we’ll send you two SIM cards—download our free Mint Mobile app to activate the first SIM and test Mint where you live, work, and play
- Trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk—all of which is good for 7 days after activation
