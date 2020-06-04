Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers trial 4G data, more for $1

- Jun. 4th 2020 10:24 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Mint Mobile Starter Kit for $0.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $5, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. The Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers everything you need to make the switch to this popular affordable service provider. For $1, you’ll get 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100-minutes of talk for the first 7-days. This is a great way to trial Mint Mobile service and confirm that it’s a good fit in your area. More details below. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Not familiar with Mint Mobile? Just over to this landing page to learn more about this affordable service provider. Plans start at $15 per month, making it one of the lowest-priced options out there for smartphone service. The coverage checker will make it much easier to lock-in your compatibility further.

Jump over to our iPhone and Android guides for all of that latest smartphone deals if you’re in need of a new device to pair with Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile Starter Kit features:

  • Our Starter Kit is an easy, worry-free way to try Mint Mobile out before committing to one of our phone plans
  • For just $5, we’ll send you two SIM cards—download our free Mint Mobile app to activate the first SIM and test Mint where you live, work, and play
  • Trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk—all of which is good for 7 days after activation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp