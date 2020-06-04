Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers trial 4G data, more for $1

Amazon offers the Mint Mobile Starter Kit for $0.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $5, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. The Mint Mobile Starter Kit delivers everything you need to make the switch to this popular affordable service provider. For $1, you’ll get 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100-minutes of talk for the first 7-days. This is a great way to trial Mint Mobile service and confirm that it’s a good fit in your area. More details below. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Not familiar with Mint Mobile? Just over to this landing page to learn more about this affordable service provider. Plans start at $15 per month, making it one of the lowest-priced options out there for smartphone service. The coverage checker will make it much easier to lock-in your compatibility further.

Jump over to our iPhone and Android guides for all of that latest smartphone deals if you’re in need of a new device to pair with Mint Mobile.

Mint Mobile Starter Kit features:

Our Starter Kit is an easy, worry-free way to try Mint Mobile out before committing to one of our phone plans

For just $5, we’ll send you two SIM cards—download our free Mint Mobile app to activate the first SIM and test Mint where you live, work, and play

Trial includes 100MB of 4G LTE data, 100 text messages, and 100 minutes of talk—all of which is good for 7 days after activation

