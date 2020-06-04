NERF’s Super Soaker Fortnite HC-E Water Blaster drops 20% to just $8 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the NERF Super Soaker Fortnite HC-E Water Blaster for $7.99 Prime shipped. This is a 20% discount from its going rate at Target and is the best price we’ve tracked since February. Offering a Fortnite-inspired theme, this Super Soaker will make summer playtime a blast. It holds around 7.4-ounces of water and has an easy-fill cap so you can quickly top off in the middle of battle. It’s small and compact, meaning you can keep it always at the ready during a water fight. Rated 4/5 stars.

For a non-wet battle, be sure to pick up the NERF N-Strike Elite Jolt Blaster. It’s available for just $7 Prime shipped and gives you a super compact sidearm during NERF fights.

NERF Super Soaker Water Blaster features:

The Fortnite HC-E water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, replicating the look and colors of the rocket launcher from the popular video game! Extend the Fortnite fantasy into the backyard and drench the competition with extreme soakage! This Nerf Super Soaker water blaster holds up to 7.4 fluid ounces 218.8 milliliters) of water. It’s easy to fill and easy to fire. Open the cap and fill the tank, then pull the trigger to send a stream of water at your targets. Soak opponents a stealthy storm from the Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite HC-E water blaster!

