Amazon is now offering up to 70% off a selection of Hasbro board games. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. While there are loads of options for the whole family, one standout here is the Monopoly Socialism Parody Adult Party Game for $11.13. Regularly as much as $20, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This version puts the iconic board game into the hilarious adult party game category. Players can work together to contribute to community projects, or lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead. A new set of Chance cards also shake up the usual formula in this parody of the classic board game. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, if you’re looking for some family fun, Amazon has plenty of Hasbro board games on sale today that are great for the kids as well. The Ms. Monopoly Board Game is down at just over $7, but you’ll find a series of options starting from under $5 right here including Clue, Jenga, Magic the Gathering, The Game of Life, Star Wars games, and much more.

After you have scooped up all the Hasbro board games you need, be sure to check out the new Battle Academy, the “first-ever” Pokemon TCG board game.

While we are talking games you can play at home with the family and the like, be sure to check out the free version of Pandemic Hot Zone North America. Much like the Cards Against Humanity Family Edition that hit back in April, this is essentially the full game for free, but you have to print it all out at home.

More on the Monopoly Socialism Parody Adult Party Game:

ADULT TWIST ON THE CLASSIC BOARD GAME: This adult board game is a hilarious adult twist on classic Monopoly gameplay

WORK TOGETHER…OR NOT: This adult party edition of the Monopoly game has players moving around the board contributing to community projects…unless they can steal projects to get ahead

WINNING IS FOR CAPITALISTS: Contribute to the Community Fund…unless you choose deplete it. Consider the best interest of the group…unless you want to forget that and just do what you need to do

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!