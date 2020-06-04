Amazon slashes up to 40% off Osprey and Lenovo Mac bags, now priced from $13

- Jun. 4th 2020 1:53 pm ET

Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Osprey and Lenovo backpacks. Our top pick is the Osprey Porter 30 Travel Backpack for $71.93 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This heavily padded backpack is ready to stow all sorts of gear, including every shape and size found in the MacBook lineup. A stowaway shoulder harness and hip belt are ready to boost comfort and ergonomics which is bound to come in handy when your bag is fully-packed and hefty to carry. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks price from $13.

More backpacks on sale:

While there are several bags in today’s sale, many others we spotted yesterday are still up to 45% off. Brands include Timbuk2, Osprey, and Targus, allowing you to find the most suitable option to fit your needs.

Osprey Porter 30 Travel Backpack features:

  • Straightjacket compression with padded wings and lower panel secures and protects clothing and gear
  • Stowaway shoulder harness and hip belt with adjustable sternum strap and whistle buckle
  • Protected rear panel lockable zip laptop/tablet sleeve for quick access at security or while traveling

