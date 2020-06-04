Amazon slashes up to 40% off Osprey and Lenovo Mac bags, now priced from $13

Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Osprey and Lenovo backpacks. Our top pick is the Osprey Porter 30 Travel Backpack for $71.93 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $13. This heavily padded backpack is ready to stow all sorts of gear, including every shape and size found in the MacBook lineup. A stowaway shoulder harness and hip belt are ready to boost comfort and ergonomics which is bound to come in handy when your bag is fully-packed and hefty to carry. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks price from $13.

More backpacks on sale:

While there are several bags in today’s sale, many others we spotted yesterday are still up to 45% off. Brands include Timbuk2, Osprey, and Targus, allowing you to find the most suitable option to fit your needs.

Osprey Porter 30 Travel Backpack features:

Straightjacket compression with padded wings and lower panel secures and protects clothing and gear

Stowaway shoulder harness and hip belt with adjustable sternum strap and whistle buckle

Protected rear panel lockable zip laptop/tablet sleeve for quick access at security or while traveling

