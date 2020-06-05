Apple hits the weekend with $5 4K movie sale featuring 90s hits

- Jun. 5th 2020 8:52 am ET

0

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new $5 4K movie sale discounting old hits and more recent releases as well. You’d typically pay $10 here and upwards of $20, making today’s deal all the more notable. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals from the latest Apple sale.

Notable $5 movie deals

Don’t miss this week’s other big movie sale at Apple, which features a number of additional 4K titles discounted to $4. There’s also the usual $1 HD rental of the week and more.

