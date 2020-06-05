Apple hits the weekend with $5 4K movie sale featuring 90s hits

Apple is rolling into the weekend with a new $5 4K movie sale discounting old hits and more recent releases as well. You’d typically pay $10 here and upwards of $20, making today’s deal all the more notable. Hit the jump for all of today’s best deals from the latest Apple sale.
Notable $5 movie deals
- Her
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Five Feet Apart
- Date Night
- 500 Days of Summer
- Hitch
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Dirty Dancing
- The Duchess
- The Wedding Singer
- Along Came Polly
- The Honeymooners
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Failure To Launch
- Almost Famous
- The Break-up
- That Thing You Do
- You’ve Got Mail
- Silver Linings Playbook
Don’t miss this week’s other big movie sale at Apple, which features a number of additional 4K titles discounted to $4. There’s also the usual $1 HD rental of the week and more.
